Buffalo Bills sign Mitch Morse to two-year contract extension

Last week, we told you that the Buffalo Bills and center Mitch Morse could come to an agreement on a contract extension in the near future. Well it didn’t take long as Mike Garafolo of NFL Network announced Monday morning that Morse signed a two-year extension.

Morse still had one year left on his deal, so he’s under contract for three more seasons.

Garafolo says it’s for $19.5 million with $12 million guaranteed for the two new years. His pay for 2021 increased from $8.5 million to $11.25 million. As always, we need to see the breakdown of what that means in terms of cap space, but the $10 million in average salary puts him among the top-paid centers in the NFL.

According to Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic, the move lowers Morse’s 2022 cap hit from $11.25 million to $9 million.

You can read the full details of Mitch Morse’s contract extensions right here.

“He has lived up to the contract he signed, giving up 15, 19, and 26 pressures during the last three seasons respectively while remaining a plus run blocker on the move,” wrote Bruce Nolan, advocating for an extension. “Among NFL centers with over 403 snaps, Morse’s 98.2 pass blocking efficiency ranks him 13th in the NFL. In short, he’s been as advertised when the Bills made him the highest-paid center in the NFL at the time of that contract signing when accounting for typical unrestricted free-agent premium.”

