Mitch Morse contract details are in quickly

The Buffalo Bills made Mitch Morse one of the highest-paid centers in the NFL a few years ago when they signed him from the Kansas City Chiefs. After a pay cut last year, they rewarded him with a new contract extension this offseason.

He gets a $7.5 million signing bonus as part of $11.25 million in first-year cash payments. It gives him a nice pay bump and makes him whole from that pay cut. The $7.5 million signing bonus is part of $10.64 fully guaranteed money at signing but none of the money beyond Year 1 is guaranteed.

This is another Brandon Beane special with all the guaranteed money front-loaded, meaning the general manager can easily move on from the player at and point in the future. He did it with Jon Feliciano and Darryl Williams a year ago, as well.

His cash payments in the following two years are $8.25 and $8.5 million with nearly identical cap hits of $10.75 and $11 million. That includes roster bonus in March and per-game bonuses during the season.

The new contract lowers Morse’s 2022 cap hit from $11.25 million to $9 million, a savings of $2.25 million.

Here are the yearly breakdowns.

2022

Old contract signing bonus: $2.75 million

New contract signing bonus: $2.5 million

Workout bonus: $100,000

Per-game active bonus: $510,000 ($30,000 per game)

Base salary: $3.14 million

Cap hit: $9 million

2023

Pro-rated signing bonus: $2.5 million

Roster bonus: $1 million

Workout bonus: $100,000

Per-game active bonus: $510,000 ($30,000 per game)

Base salary: $6.64 million

Cap hit: $10.75 million

Dead cap: $5 million

Cap savings if cut: $5.75 million

2024

Pro-rated signing bonus: $2.5 million

Roster bonus: $1 million

Workout bonus: $100,000

Per-game active bonus: $510,000 ($30,000 per game)

Base salary: $6.89 million

Cap hit: $11 million

Dead cap: $5 million

Cap savings if cut: $6 million