 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Former Buffalo Bills QB Mitchell Trubisky to sign with Pittsburgh Steelers

More like TruPITsky

By John Boccacino
/ new

When Mitchell Trubisky didn’t receive any offers to start for an NFL team during the 2021 offseason, he signed a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills, biding his time until another team gave him a chance to win a starting QB job.

After the season ended, Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane sounded certain that Trubisky was going to be one-and-done in Buffalo, telling reporters “I feel sure he’s going to get a good opportunity to at least compete for a starting job this year.” As the new NFL year is set to begin, during the NFL’s legal tampering period, it appears Beane was correct that Trubisky would have offers to start.

On Monday, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported that the Pittsburgh Steelers and Trubisky have come to terms on a two-year deal to bring in Trubisky, the former No. 2 overall selection of the Chicago Bears. He’s expected to compete for the starting job.

The news comes as the Steelers enter the first year of the post-Ben Roethlisberger era. Big Ben retired after the 2021 season, ending his 18-year NFL career.

In his one season backing up Josh Allen in Buffalo, Trubisky appeared in six games in mop-up duty, completing six of eight passes for 75 yards with zero passing touchdowns and one interception. Trubisky also rushed 13 times for 24 yards and scored on a four-yard run during a 40-0 home win over the Houston Texans on Oct. 3, 2021.

The Bills currently do not have any other quarterbacks on their roster besides Allen.

Next Read

In This Stream

Buffalo Bills 2022 offseason tracker: roster analysis, salary cap, free agency, & the draft

View all 226 stories

More From Buffalo Rumblings

Loading comments...