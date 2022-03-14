When Mitchell Trubisky didn’t receive any offers to start for an NFL team during the 2021 offseason, he signed a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills, biding his time until another team gave him a chance to win a starting QB job.

After the season ended, Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane sounded certain that Trubisky was going to be one-and-done in Buffalo, telling reporters “I feel sure he’s going to get a good opportunity to at least compete for a starting job this year.” As the new NFL year is set to begin, during the NFL’s legal tampering period, it appears Beane was correct that Trubisky would have offers to start.

On Monday, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported that the Pittsburgh Steelers and Trubisky have come to terms on a two-year deal to bring in Trubisky, the former No. 2 overall selection of the Chicago Bears. He’s expected to compete for the starting job.

The #Steelers have reached agreement on a two-year deal with QB Mitchell Trubisky, sources say. The former No. 2 overall pick heads to Pittsburgh as the expected starter in place of the retired Ben Roethlisberger. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 14, 2022

The news comes as the Steelers enter the first year of the post-Ben Roethlisberger era. Big Ben retired after the 2021 season, ending his 18-year NFL career.

In his one season backing up Josh Allen in Buffalo, Trubisky appeared in six games in mop-up duty, completing six of eight passes for 75 yards with zero passing touchdowns and one interception. Trubisky also rushed 13 times for 24 yards and scored on a four-yard run during a 40-0 home win over the Houston Texans on Oct. 3, 2021.

The Bills currently do not have any other quarterbacks on their roster besides Allen.

