2022 NFL Free Agency: ‘Watch the Bills’ in regards to Jarvis Landry

The Buffalo Bills could be interested in the recently released Jarvis Landry, according to multiple reports. Buffalo has granted slot receiver Cole Beasley the opportunity to seek a trade and Landry, who was cut on Monday by the Cleveland Browns, could fill that role nicely or play outside as a replacement for Emmanuel Sanders (or both).

“Watch the Buffalo Bills,” wrote Armando Salguero of Outkick three times in a single tweet.

Salguero used to cover the Miami Dolphins for the Miami Herald, Palm Beach Post, and ESPN. Landry was a second-round pick of Miami in 2014 and played there for four seasons.

Also connecting Buffalo with Landry was Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, saying the Kansas City Chiefs and Bills were “two teams to watch.” Benjamin Allbright of KOA Radio in Denver also linked the Bills and Landry.

Landry has five Pro Bowl seasons under his belt between his time in Miami and with the Cleveland Browns, more recently in 2019. He had the worst statistical year of his career in 2021 with 570 yards on 52 catches with two touchdowns (all career-lows).

Despite eight NFL seasons, he won’t turn 30 until November. He’s roughly the same age Cole Beasley was when he joined the Bills.

