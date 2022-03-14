Bills sign DT Tim Settle, per report

We have the second agreement with a new player for the Buffalo Bills this offseason and it’s a depth defensive lineman! Former Washington defensive tackle Tim Settle signed with the Bills on a two-year deal, first reported by Adam Schefter.

Settle is a depth option at 1-tech, where his specialty is as a big-bodied pass rusher. He had five sacks in 2020. With Washington’s huge investment in the defensive line, he was buried on the depth chart, playing just 19% of the defensive snaps a year ago as their fourth option.

In Buffalo, he projects as a depth option as well with Star Lotulelei as the starter and Eli Ankou as depth in the 1-tech spot. It doesn’t rule out a return by Harrison Phillips, who is in the midst of his first go at free agency.

Settle finished his first four years in the NFL but will turn just 25 this offseason with room to grow.

Next read