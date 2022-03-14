Harrison Phillips heads to Minnesota on big three-year deal

The Buffalo Bills have lost rising star from their defense. 1-tech defensive tackle Harrison Phillips has signed a big deal with the Minnesota Vikings, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport.

Garafolo reports it as a three-year, $19.5 million deal. We projected a three-year, $18 million contract for Phillips earlier this offseason and he has slightly exceeded that number. We will have to see how it’s structured.

Phillips has overcome multiple injuries throughout his career to play at a high level by the end of the 2021 season. He had usurped veteran Star Lotulelei as the starting 1-tech by the time the playoffs rolled around. This leaves a hole in their defense, at least in their best defensive alignment.

The Bills added Tim Settle at 1-tech this afternoon and they have Lotulelei and Eli Ankou returning to the position.

