Bills add DT DaQuan Jones following loss of Harrison Phillips

The Buffalo Bills have added former Tennessee Titans and Carolina Panthers defensive tackle DaQuan Jones. Jones could slot right into the spot vacated by new Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Harrison Phillips.

After his three-year, $21 million contract with the Titans had played out a year ago, Jones signed a smaller one-year, $4.05 million contract with the Panthers for 2021. The 6’4” 320-lb Jones continued starting every game, playing 59% of snaps.

The Panthers mainly used defensive tackles like Jones to set the table for pass rushers Brian Burns and Haasan Reddick. Overall though, Jones’s season with 38 tackles, one sack, and one TFL was underwhelming.

Now entering his age-31 season, Jones will probably garner a similar contract to his last one.

The move doesn’t stop the Bills from continuing to add pieces to their defensive line.

