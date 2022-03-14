Former Bills OL Jon Feliciano ends up with Brian Daboll in New Jersey

After he was released by the Buffalo Bills last week, it felt like a matter of time before he joined his former offensive line coach Bobby Johnson and offensive coordinator Brian Daboll with the New York Giants. That time has come, and the Giants agreed to terms with Feliciano on Monday. The move was first reported by Matt Parrino of NYUP.com.

Feliciano is set to play center for the Giants, a position in which he dabbled with the Bills when Mitch Morse was hurt. Morse signed a big contract extension himself on Monday, and the Bills didn’t want to pay a backup offensive lineman that much money in 2022.

The deal is for one year, per Parrino. No financials just yet.

