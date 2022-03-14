Circling the Wagons: Isaiah McKenzie re-signing, free agents, & more

In this episode, we talk about the latest Buffalo Bills news, A.J. Klein and Jon Feliciano cuts, Matt Haack’s pay cut, Russell Wilson coming to the Denver Broncos in the AFC, Isaiah McKenzie re-signing with the Bills and if it means that Cole Beasley has played his last down in a Bills uniform. We touch on Deshaun Watson and if he could end up in the AFC East, free agents at positions of need for the Bills, and much more!

