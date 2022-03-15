The Buffalo Bills agreed to a contract with defensive tackle Tim Settle on Monday and late Monday night the details started leaking out. First on it was Sal Capaccio of WGR 550.

Settle gets a two-year, $9 million deal with a void year added on the back to spread out the cap hit. $5.085 million is fully guaranteed and it’s all in the first season, so this is another “one year and we will see” contract for Bills’ general manager Brandon Beane.

Settle can also earn $800,000 bonuses annually for sacks, though we don’t know how many he needs to trigger the bonus.

He makes the veteran minimum in base salary in 2022 to pair with his hefty signing bonus and his base salary in 2023 is $3.055 million. There is a roster bonus in Year 2 and per-game bonuses of $15,000 in both seasons. A portion of his 2023 salary fully guarantees on the 5th day of the 2023 league year and he gets a roster bonus.

Here are the yearly breakdowns:

2022

Pro-rated signing bonus: $1.35 million

Workout bonus: $50,000

Per-game roster bonus: Up to $255,000 ($15,000 per game) ($240,000 LTBE)

Base salary: $1.035 million (guaranteed)

Cap hit: $2.675 million

2023

Pro-rated signing bonus: $1.35 million

Roster bonus: $250,000

Workout bonus: $50,000

Per-game roster bonus: Up to $255,000 ($15,000 per game)

Base salary: $3.055 million

Cap hit: $4.96 million

Dead cap it cut: $2.7 million

Cap savings if cut: $2.26 million

2024 (Void Year)

Pro-rated signing bonus: $1.35 million