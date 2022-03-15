Former Washington RB J.D. McKissic agrees to terms with Bills

The Buffalo Bills have added a third running back to round out their corps, at least for the offensive side of the ball. J.D. McKissic of the Washington Commanders is the newest back, per Adam Schefter.

McKissic signed a two-year, $7 million deal with up to $1 million more of incentives but, as always, you should wait until the contract details come out.

A receiving option out of the backfield, McKissic doesn’t really have special teams upside. If he wants to be active on Sundays, he’ll need to beat out Zack Moss. (I think he will be the number two back ahead of Moss, for the record.) He should slide into the spot previously held by Matt Breida in the 2021 season and T.J. Yeldon in 2019 and 2020, but do a better job.

McKissic has spent six seasons in the NFL; three with the Seattle Seahawks, one with the Detroit Lions, and two in Washington. He’s never had more than 1000 yards from scrimmage in a season (954 in 2020), and the most TDs he’s ever had is four (2021). He’s always shared the workload, only topping 50% of the team’s offensive snaps once.

