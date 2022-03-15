2022 NFL Free Agency: Levi Wallace joining Steelers

The Buffalo Bills have lost two free agents to the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason. Following the departure of Mitch Trubisky, who’s looking for a shot at being the starting quarterback, cornerback Levi Wallace is joining the Steelers. Wallace is the second starter from the number-one ranked defense to leave via free agency, joining defensive tackle Harrison Phillips.

Jordan Schultz was the first to report the move and it’s been confirmed by multiple outlets. Schultz says it’s a two-year deal worth $4 million per season, which seems like a steal for a starting CB, even if he’s limited physically. I projected twice that per season for Wallace based on past contracts given to starters at cornerback and Spotrac gave him nearly $10 million per season.

The loss leaves the Bills with a recovering Tre’Davious White and former seventh-round pick Dane Jackson as the only starting options on the outside. Siran Neal has played there in the past but is mainly a special teamer.

