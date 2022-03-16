Jamie D and Big Newt: Reshaping the Bills’ Roster

Coming off the NFL Scouting Combine, the league has launched into free agency.

The Buffalo Bills are in the process of roster turnover, both of their own volition and due to the choices of their former players who became free agents. Cuts included offensive linemen John Feliciano and Daryl Williams. They have also lost players due to free agency such as Levi Wallace and Harrison Phillips.

Meanwhile, however, the Bills are re-signing some of their own free agents and bringing in new players. So far the team is receiving rave reviews. Among the highlights to this point is bringing in Pro Bowl guard Roger Saffold, formerly of the Tennessee Titans.

Find out what hosts Jamie D’Amico and Big Chris Newton think of the new additions to the roster, and how it is going to change the complexion of their offensive and defensive schemes—particularly the running game.

What do you think about the recently player transactions? Please comment below, or hit up the hosts on Twitter at @TheJamieDamico and @Big_Newt.

