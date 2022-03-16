RB J.D. McKissic spurns Bills, re-signs with Washington

The Buffalo Bills thought they had added a third running back to round out their corps earlier this week when they agreed to terms with J.D. McKissic of the Washington Commanders. Instead, McKissic used the time left in the tampering period to change his mind and re-sign with the Commanders, per Adam Schefter.

McKissic agreed to a two-year, $7 million deal with up to $1 million more of incentives with the Bills. The new deal in Washington is also two years and $7 million.

According to a subsequent tweet from Schefter, Washington never offered McKissic a contract. When the Bills signed him, the Commanders reached out to match the deal. “He didn’t want to leave.”

A receiving option out of the backfield, McKissic doesn’t really have special teams upside. He had a strong chance to be Buffalo’s second running back active on game days and be a third-down option.

McKissic has spent six seasons in the NFL; three with the Seattle Seahawks, one with the Detroit Lions, and two in Washington. He’s never had more than 1000 yards from scrimmage in a season (954 in 2020), and the most TDs he’s ever had is four (2021). He’s always shared the workload, only topping 50% of the team’s offensive snaps once.

Buffalo will need to go back to the drawing board at running back.

