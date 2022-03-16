Bills salary cap: Micah Hyde restructures deal to save cap space

The Buffalo Bills and Micah Hyde have agreed on a restructured deal to help the team’s cap space in 2022. There’s no pay cut for Hyde, but he gets his money up front as a new “signing bonus” and the base salary for 2022 is pro-rated out through the remaining years of the deal.
The Bills aren’t messing around, either. Hyde has two years left on his contract and the team added three more void years, spreading out the hit over five seasons. Instead of a $2.5 million roster bonus and $4.3 million in salary counting in 2022, $5.68 million of that is now divided by five years. It makes it unlikely they will move on from Hyde in 2023 and more likely he finishes his career in Buffalo.
The move saves Buffalo $4 million in cap space in 2022 and represents a big shift in the cap-management strategies of general manager Brandon Beane. More info on that in a different article.
Here are the yearly breakdowns.
OLD CONTRACT
2022
Pro-rated signing bonus: $2.5 million
Roster bonus: $2.5 million
Workout bonus: $100,000
Salary: $4.3 million ($3.7M fully guarantees on fifth day of league year)
Per game active bonus: up to $300,000
Cap hit: $9.7 million
2023
Pro-rated signing bonus: $2.5 million
Roster bonus: $1.5 million
Workout bonus: $100,000
Salary: $5.3 million
Per game active bonus: up to $300,000
Cap hit: $9.7 million
NEW CONTRACT
2022
Old contract signing bonus: $2.5 million
New contract pro-rated signing bonus: $1.136 million
Roster bonus: $500,000
Workout bonus: $100,000
Salary: $1.12 million
Per game active bonus: up to $300,000 ($17,647 per game)
Cap hit: $5.656 million
2023
Old contract signing bonus: $2.5 million
New contract pro-rated signing bonus: $1.136 million
Roster bonus: $1.8 million
Workout bonus: $100,000
Salary: $5.3 million
Per game active bonus: up to $300,000 ($17,647 per game)
Cap hit: $10.836 million
2024 (Void year)
New contract pro-rated signing bonus: $1.136 million
2025 (Void year)
New contract pro-rated signing bonus: $1.136 million
2026 (Void year)
New contract pro-rated signing bonus: $1.136 million
