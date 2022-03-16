Bills salary cap: Micah Hyde restructures deal to save cap space

The Buffalo Bills and Micah Hyde have agreed on a restructured deal to help the team’s cap space in 2022. There’s no pay cut for Hyde, but he gets his money up front as a new “signing bonus” and the base salary for 2022 is pro-rated out through the remaining years of the deal.

The Bills aren’t messing around, either. Hyde has two years left on his contract and the team added three more void years, spreading out the hit over five seasons. Instead of a $2.5 million roster bonus and $4.3 million in salary counting in 2022, $5.68 million of that is now divided by five years. It makes it unlikely they will move on from Hyde in 2023 and more likely he finishes his career in Buffalo.

The move saves Buffalo $4 million in cap space in 2022 and represents a big shift in the cap-management strategies of general manager Brandon Beane. More info on that in a different article.

Here are the yearly breakdowns.

OLD CONTRACT

2022

Pro-rated signing bonus: $2.5 million

Roster bonus: $2.5 million

Workout bonus: $100,000

Salary: $4.3 million ($3.7M fully guarantees on fifth day of league year)

Per game active bonus: up to $300,000

Cap hit: $9.7 million

2023

Pro-rated signing bonus: $2.5 million

Roster bonus: $1.5 million

Workout bonus: $100,000

Salary: $5.3 million

Per game active bonus: up to $300,000

Cap hit: $9.7 million

NEW CONTRACT

2022

Old contract signing bonus: $2.5 million

New contract pro-rated signing bonus: $1.136 million

Roster bonus: $500,000

Workout bonus: $100,000

Salary: $1.12 million

Per game active bonus: up to $300,000 ($17,647 per game)

Cap hit: $5.656 million

2023

Old contract signing bonus: $2.5 million

New contract pro-rated signing bonus: $1.136 million

Roster bonus: $1.8 million

Workout bonus: $100,000

Salary: $5.3 million

Per game active bonus: up to $300,000 ($17,647 per game)

Cap hit: $10.836 million

2024 (Void year)

New contract pro-rated signing bonus: $1.136 million

2025 (Void year)

New contract pro-rated signing bonus: $1.136 million

2026 (Void year)

New contract pro-rated signing bonus: $1.136 million