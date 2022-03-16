Holy crap. We did not see this coming. The Buffalo Bills have signed defensive end Von Miller to a multi-year deal, per Ian Rapoport. He says it's a six-year, $120 million deal for the 32-year-old Miller but wait for the details.

The Bills needed to add a pass rusher despite multiple high draft picks at the position over the last two drafts. They haven't emerged as threats in that phase of the game, so the Bills manufactured it. Buffalo wants to generate pressure from the front four and Miller is the man for the job.

Miller went from the Denver Broncos to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021 as part of a trade. He won a championship and most folks thought he would return to the Broncos. While Rams coach Sean McVay tried to keep Miller, he ultimately ends up in Buffalo.

Fresh off a Super Bowl win, Miller was an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career. Miller doesn’t need an introduction; an eight-time Pro Bowl and three-time All-Pro, he’s one of the best edge rushers of the past 20 years. He still had 9.5 sacks and 19 TFLs this past season—a sign that he’s not slowing down as he gets on in age. He finished the year with 115.5 career sacks. It's the biggest signing since Mario Williams a decade ago.

