Buffalo Bills re-sign DT Jordan Phillips, per report

He telegraphed the move on Instagram today, but Ryan Talbot of NYUP.com reports that the Buffalo Bills have indeed re-signed defensive tackle Jordan Phillips. It appears Buffalo is trying to get after the quarterback once again and will take no prisoners.

No word yet on financials.

Phillips left the Bills in 2020 after a 9.5-sack season, signing a big deal with the Arizona Cardinals. They released him Wednesday (which is why he wasn’t on our radar) and he signed with Buffalo a few hours later. He only played in nine games in each of the last two seasons with Arizona, finishing with five sacks total.

He’s a rotational defensive tackle with the ability to get after the passer. He will slot in as the backup to Ed Oliver at 3-tech for now.

The Bills added two 1-tech defensive tackles, a huge pass rusher in Von Miller, and now Phillips as they continue making over their defensive line.

