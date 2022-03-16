The Bruce Exclusive: Going, going, Von

On this episode of “The Bruce Exclusive” Bruce reacts to free agency thus far and sees where each signing falls in his “free-agent archetype” classifications. What the signings may say about the mindset of Buffalo Bills head coach McDermott, general manager Brandon Beane and more!

#Bills #goBills #BillsMafia

Subscribe to the Buffalo Rumblings podcast channel featuring Billieve, Buffalo Rumblings Q&A, Breaking Buffalo Rumblings, Code of Conduct with J. Spence, The Bruce Exclusive, The Buff Hub, Jamie D. & Big Newt, The Overreaction Podcast, Food For Thought, The Chop Up, Hump Day Hotline, Off Tackle with John Fina, Bills Mafia Time 2 Shine, Not Another Buffalo Podcast and Circling the Wagons:

Ask Alexa or Google Home to play the Buffalo Rumblings podcast!

Editor’s Note: The embedded audio has been stripped from this article if you’re using Apple News. Head to a full web browser or your favorite podcast app.