Buffalo Bills Links, 3/17: Von Miller joins the Bills!

Fans of the Buffalo Bills were hoping general manager Brandon Beane would make a splash when it came to bolstering Buffalo’s pass rush, and boy did Beane and the Bills make waves with the news they were signing elite edge rusher Von Miller to a six-year contract.
Today’s edition of the Bills daily links leads off by breaking down the Miller signing and what it means for Buffalo’s pass rush, which added a crucial piece of the puzzle as the Bills look to hoist their first-ever Lombardi Trophy in 2022.
Additional Bills news from around the web
Bills add elite edge rusher Von Miller
Bills fans were discouraged when, early in the new NFL year, talented edge rushers like Chandler Jones, Emmanuel Ogbah, and Randy Gregory agreed to deals with teams not named the Bills. That angst turned to jubilation Wednesday afternoon, when news broke that Buffalo and the perennial All-Pro Miller agreed to a six-year deal worth $120 million...or, upon closer inspection at the contract, a three-year deal worth $53 million in guaranteed money. The move certainly does wonders for Buffalo’s ability to get after the quarterback.
- Bills make huge move to acquire edge rusher Von Miller in free agency | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Bills land the biggest fish in the edge rusher market, Von Miller - Democrat & Chronicle
- Bills to sign former Rams pass rusher Von Miller - The Athletic (subscription required).
- Buffalo Bills land premier pass rusher, sign Super Bowl champion Von Miller to 6-year deal - newyorkupstate.com
- Buffalo Bills, LB Von Miller agree on six-year contract; TE O.J. Howard gets 1-year deal - ESPN.com
- Bills sign Von Miller, O.J. Howard - WGR 550
- Bills agree to terms with Von Miller - BuffaloBills.com
- Three things to know about Von Miller, Buffalo’s new edge rusher - Democrat & Chronicle
- ‘Is 40 open?’ Von Miller shares first message with Bills Mafia - newyorkupstate.com
- Buffalo Bills fans on Twitter react to Von Miller deal | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
Buffalo finds TE2 in O.J. Howard
Somewhat lost in the shuffle in the team’s biggest free-agent signing in franchise history, the Bills quietly added another weapon for quarterback Josh Allen, agreeing to terms with former Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard on a one-year, $3.5 million deal. Howard gives the Bills better balance on offense and is a more than capable backup to starter Dawson Knox.
- Bills sign tight end O.J. Howard to one-year deal | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Bills keep fastball, sign TE O.J. Howard to one-year deal - newyorkupstate.com
- Bills agree to terms with tight end O.J. Howard - BuffaloBills.com
- Three things to know about O.J. Howard, Buffalo’s new tight end - Democrat & Chronicle
G Rodger Saffold, DTs Tim Settle and DaQuan Jones sign with Bills
The Bills used the early portion of free agency to shore up their offensive and defensive lines, bringing in Pro Bowl guard Rodger Saffold to replace the departed Daryl Williams, and defensive tackles Tim Settle and DaQuan Jones to beef up the defensive line. Learn more about these newest members of the Bills.
- Bills sign Pro Bowl guard Rodger Saffold to one-year contract | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- How Rodger Saffold, Tim Settle and DaQuan Jones fit the Bills and how the new acquisitions affect the NFL Draft – The Athletic (subscription required)
- 5 thoughts and a grade on Buffalo Bills signing DT Tim Settle - newyorkupstate.com
- A closer look at the contract for new Bills defensive tackle Tim Settle | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- ‘Tim Settle will emerge as stud’ with Bills (National media reacts to Settle, DaQuan Jones & Rodger Saffold signings) - newyorkupstate.com
- 5 thoughts and a grade on Buffalo Bills signing DT DaQuan Jones - newyorkupstate.com
- Who is DaQuan Jones? Buffalo Bills agree to terms with DT - newyorkupstate.com
- Three things to know about DaQuan Jones, Buffalo’s new defensive lineman - Democrat & Chronicle
- Bills sign free agent DaQuan Jones - BuffaloBills.com
RB J.D. McKissic spurns Bills for Washington
It wasn’t all good news on the free-agency front. The Bills thought they had found themselves a pass-catching running back in J.D. McKissic who could complement Devin Singletary. But for the same money as his proposed contract with Buffalo, McKissic changed his mind and decided to remain with the Washington Commanders.
- RB J.D. McKissic flips on Buffalo Bills, returns to Washington Commanders on 2-year deal - ESPN.com
- J.D. McKissic reportedly changes his mind on Bills, re-signs with Washington Commanders - newyorkupstate.com
- Report: J.D. McKissic will not sign with Bills - WGR 550
- RB J.D. McKissic staying with Washington after agreeing to terms with Bills: Source - The Athletic (subscription required)
- J.D. McKissic changes mind, re-signs with Washington Commanders | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
Former Bills CB2 Levi Wallace heading to Pittsburgh
Levi Wallace, the former undrafted free agent out of Alabama, started all 19 games for the Bills in 2021 and logged 52 career starts since joining the team in 2018. Wallace and the Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to terms on a two-year deal worth $8 million as the Bills now need to find a CB2 to start opposite Pro Bowler Tre’Davious White.
- Report: Bills cornerback Levi Wallace to sign with Steelers | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Report: Levi Wallace to sign with Steelers - WGR 550
Odds and ends
We take a look at the new contract details for wide receiver/returner Isaiah McKenzie and how safety Micah Hyde reworked his deal to help the Bills free up some salary cap space. We also learn about a promotion for defensive line coach Eric Washington and how Buffalo added some experience to their offensive coaching staff by bringing on Mike Shula, hear why center Mitch Morse wants to retire as a Bill, and more!
- A closer look at the new contract details for Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Bills restructure Micah Hyde’s contract to free up salary cap space | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Bills promote defensive line coach Eric Washington, add Mike Shula to offensive coaching staff | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Bills hire Mike Shula, promote Eric Washington - WGR 550
- Why Mitch Morse wants to retire in a Bills uniform - BuffaloBills.com
- Bills allow defensive tackle Justin Zimmer to reach unrestricted free agency | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Bills one of four teams to propose delaying front office interviews until after NFL draft | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Bills’ Isaiah McKenzie using unique approach to recruit Julio Jones - newyorkupstate.com
