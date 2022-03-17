Buffalo Bills Links, 3/17: Von Miller joins the Bills!

Fans of the Buffalo Bills were hoping general manager Brandon Beane would make a splash when it came to bolstering Buffalo’s pass rush, and boy did Beane and the Bills make waves with the news they were signing elite edge rusher Von Miller to a six-year contract.

Today’s edition of the Bills daily links leads off by breaking down the Miller signing and what it means for Buffalo’s pass rush, which added a crucial piece of the puzzle as the Bills look to hoist their first-ever Lombardi Trophy in 2022.

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings

Additional Bills news from around the web

Bills add elite edge rusher Von Miller

Bills fans were discouraged when, early in the new NFL year, talented edge rushers like Chandler Jones, Emmanuel Ogbah, and Randy Gregory agreed to deals with teams not named the Bills. That angst turned to jubilation Wednesday afternoon, when news broke that Buffalo and the perennial All-Pro Miller agreed to a six-year deal worth $120 million...or, upon closer inspection at the contract, a three-year deal worth $53 million in guaranteed money. The move certainly does wonders for Buffalo’s ability to get after the quarterback.

Buffalo finds TE2 in O.J. Howard

Somewhat lost in the shuffle in the team’s biggest free-agent signing in franchise history, the Bills quietly added another weapon for quarterback Josh Allen, agreeing to terms with former Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard on a one-year, $3.5 million deal. Howard gives the Bills better balance on offense and is a more than capable backup to starter Dawson Knox.

G Rodger Saffold, DTs Tim Settle and DaQuan Jones sign with Bills

The Bills used the early portion of free agency to shore up their offensive and defensive lines, bringing in Pro Bowl guard Rodger Saffold to replace the departed Daryl Williams, and defensive tackles Tim Settle and DaQuan Jones to beef up the defensive line. Learn more about these newest members of the Bills.

RB J.D. McKissic spurns Bills for Washington

It wasn’t all good news on the free-agency front. The Bills thought they had found themselves a pass-catching running back in J.D. McKissic who could complement Devin Singletary. But for the same money as his proposed contract with Buffalo, McKissic changed his mind and decided to remain with the Washington Commanders.

Former Bills CB2 Levi Wallace heading to Pittsburgh

Levi Wallace, the former undrafted free agent out of Alabama, started all 19 games for the Bills in 2021 and logged 52 career starts since joining the team in 2018. Wallace and the Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to terms on a two-year deal worth $8 million as the Bills now need to find a CB2 to start opposite Pro Bowler Tre’Davious White.

Odds and ends

We take a look at the new contract details for wide receiver/returner Isaiah McKenzie and how safety Micah Hyde reworked his deal to help the Bills free up some salary cap space. We also learn about a promotion for defensive line coach Eric Washington and how Buffalo added some experience to their offensive coaching staff by bringing on Mike Shula, hear why center Mitch Morse wants to retire as a Bill, and more!