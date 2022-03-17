Injury analysis: Buffalo Bills DT DaQuan Jones

Bleeding the Carolina pipeline dry, the Buffalo Bills signed former Tennessee Titans and Carolina Panthers DT DaQuan Jones to a two-year, $14 million contract with $10.6 million guaranteed.

This move helps solidify the interior defensive line along with fellow free-agent acquisition DT Tim Settle following the loss of Harrison Phillips. Jones comes in with a ton of experience and minimal injury history as seen below.

Injury History

2014 Tennessee Titans

No publicly reported injuries requiring a game-day designation.

Appeared in seven games with one start over the course of the season, with several games being ruled inactive as he adjusted to the NFL roster.

2015 Titans

No publicly reported injuries requiring a game-day designation. Appeared in 16 games with 16 starts.

2016 Titans

No publicly reported injuries requiring a game-day designation. Appeared in 16 games with 16 starts.

2017 Titans

Missed six total games. Suffered a bicep tear in Week 13 that required season ending surgery. He ultimately missed four regular-season games followed by two playoff games. The side injured was not specified in reports.

2018 Titans

No publicly reported injuries requiring a game-day designation. Appeared in 16 games with 16 starts.

2019 Titans

No publicly reported injuries requiring a game-day designation. Appeared in 16 games with 16 starts.

2020 Titans

Jones was placed on the COVID-19/Reserve list at the end of September, but did not miss any games.

Jones suffered a foot injury in Week 5 that gave him a questionable designation heading into Week 6 against the Houston Texans. He fortunately did not miss any time but the specifics of the injury along with the side are not known.

2021 Carolina Panthers

Appeared in 17 games with 17 starts.

Suffered a groin injury prior to Week 2 that limited him, but he did not have a game-day designation heading into the matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

Buffalo Bills Impact

Jones has managed to stay healthy with the exception of a biceps tendon tear at the end of the 2017 season. The bicep tear appears to be a one-off injury and not something to be concerned about considering it happened five years ago. He has been available consistently and has the production to back it up.

Along with Tim Settle, the Bills managed to get two players for the price of one Harrison Phillips. In addition, they could also get far more production out of these two players compared to what Philips was able to do in his 2021 season when he was at his healthiest.

I have no injury concerns with this signing and look forward to seeing the Bills stack up their defensive line for what hopes to be a deep 2022 playoff run.