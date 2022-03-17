The Buffalo Bills have announced the addition of pass rusher Von Miller, but the contract overview has left many scratching their heads. A six-year deal for a 33-year-old player is not usually the norm, after all. Let’s dive into the details we know so far and then we’ll update the article as more information becomes available.

Six years, explained

First, let’s say it’s unlikely Miller sees the end of this contract. Pass rushers can be effective well into their 30s but he’ll either retire or be released before the end of this. The most likely scenario for the length of the deal is Buffalo’s cap situation.

I think it’s likely there is a guaranteed money-option bonus a year from now similar to what they did on Josh Allen’s contract. Allen is receiving a check for $42 million this weekend as part of his contract, but the cap hit is spread out over the remaining five years of his deal as a new “signing bonus.” Miller’s number won’t be that big, but the concept is the same.

Eventually, if Miller leaves on his own or by the Bills’ choice, the money that was spread out over the remaining years of the deal will come due.

Perspective

For now, let’s look at Chandler Jones and the Las Vegas Raiders. He signed a three-year, $52.5 million contract with $34 million guaranteed. We don’t know how much is fully guaranteed vs rolling guaranteed.

Miller’s guaranteed money will all be in the first two or three years, too. It has a payout of $53 million in the first three years according to Aaron Wilson, with $32 million fully guaranteed. Seems incredibly similar to Jones’s deal at a half-million more.

Both contracts are two-year, $33ish million with a third year team option at $20ish million. That’s the perspective through which you need to view the contract.

Numbers

Two years, $32 million = $16 million per season

Three years, $53 million = $17.666 million per season

Six years, $120 million = $20 million per season

Do you see how the average annual goes up the further into the contract you go? It makes it more likely the Bills cut bait after a few seasons and also that they inflated the back-end compensation numbers to make the contract look bigger than it actually was. Agents love that.

Miller is, after all, the only defensive player to ever sign two $100 million contracts. To think that didn’t matter to him is probably naïve.