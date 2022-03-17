Bills vs Rams just shot back to the top of Opening Night rankings

The NFL’s Opening Night celebration is hosted by the league champion each year on the Thursday before the first Sunday of NFL action. The champs kick off against a really juicy opponent.

Way back in February, we said the Buffalo Bills would be a hot pick for the opening night opponent as they play the Los Angeles Rams and Josh Allen’s ascension coupled with an imposing offense and stellar defense has made Buffalo must-see TV.

After the Broncos traded for Russell Wilson, Denver became a trendy pick to be the opponent to show off the best QB in a new city. A huge splash from the Broncos and the draw of Wilson moved them up the list.

But now Buffalo has a splash move of their own, signing the NFL’s active career sack leader, former contestant on Dancing With the Stars, AND a prominent former Ram that Los Angeles wanted to keep in the fold. There are so many storylines at work, and the Bills promise to deliver huge ratings.

Thursday, September 8th. Bills at Rams. We might as well write it in Sharpie right now.