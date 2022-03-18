Bills agree to terms with Raiders LB Marquel Lee, per report

The Buffalo Bills have bolstered their depth behind Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano by signing veteran Marquel Lee, formerly of the Las Vegas Raiders. He was previously with the Bills from March 2021 through final cuts. The Bills recently released A.J. Klein, so there’s a clear path to the roster for Lee now.

The deal was announced by Lee’s agency.

Lee was in a bind during training camp in 2021. He contracted COVID-19 and didn’t have a chance to play his way onto the roster.

He has 45 career NFL games under his belt, all with the Raiders. He spent his first three NFL seasons in Oakland, spent a year injured, then signed with the Bills, only to return to Las Vegas in 2021. He does have starting experience, but not recently. He played in 15 games for Vegas in 2021, recording 11 tackles while playing 80% of the special teams snaps.

He will compete with Tyrel Dodson, Joe Giles-Harris, Andre Smith, and Tyler Matakevich at backup linebacker.

