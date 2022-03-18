 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2022 NFL Free Agency: Bills have inquired about Eagles free agent LB Alex Singleton

The report says the Bills are looking at linebackers.

By Matt Warren
The Buffalo Bills are looking for linebacker help following the release of A.J. Klein, and one name they are looking at is former Philadelphia Eagles LB Alex Singleton. It was just a “preliminary inquiry” according to Ryan Talbot of NYUP.com, who reported the news late Wednesday.

“Singleton is a sure tackler (two-time leading tackler for the Eagles) and was a special teams captain for Philadelphia,” wrote Talbot.

This report came out before the Bills signed Marquel Lee on Friday, so it could be that Lee takes that spot on the roster or Singleton could be in addition. Lee played 80% of the Raiders’ special teams snaps in 2021.

While he played in 16 regular season games in 2021, he only started 8. He played 68% of Philly’s defensive snaps for the second straight season. He played 71%, 67%, and 51% of the Eagles’ special teams snaps in his first three seasons, respectively.

