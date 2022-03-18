 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2022 NFL Free Agency: O.J. Howard contract details

The numbers are in.

By Matt Warren
The numbers are in for O.J. Howard’s new deal with the Buffalo Bills. Howard is the veteran backup who could also see significant snaps in 2-TE sets, and he’s being paid as that. Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic was the first to report the numbers.

Howard’s base salary and signing bonus are fully guaranteed, which is the vast majority of the deal. Of the $3.5 million total possible in the contract, $3.195 million is guaranteed.

He gets a $1.25 million signing bonus and Bills’ GM Brandon Beane added a void year, so that numbers is split in half between 2022 and 2023.

In addition to his $1.945 million base salary, he will earn $15,000 for each game he plays. He played in all 17 games last year, so the whole $255,000 is a Likely To Be Earned incentive. He can also earn a $50,000 workout bonus this offseason.

2022
Pro-rated signing bonus: $625,000
Workout bonus: $50,000
Per-game active bonus: $255,000 ($15,000 per game)
Base salary: $1.945 million (guaranteed)

Cap hit: $2.875 million

2023 (Void Year)
Pro-rated signing bonus: $625,000

Dead cap hit: $625,000

