The contract details are in on Rodger Saffold’s deal with the Buffalo Bills, courtesy of Over the Cap. The Bills continued to employ void years on the deal to spread out Saffold’s cap hit over two seasons.

The Bills started with $4 million in signing bonus, but only $2 million will count in 2022 with 2023 seeing the other $2 million thanks to the void year. The other guaranteed money is the entire base salary of $1.95 million. That means $5.95 million of the $6.22 million deal is guaranteed.

The only non-guaranteed money is a $45,000 workout bonus and $255,000 in per-game active bonuses. He played in 15 games last year, so only $225,000 is Likely To Be Earned and counts right now.

Here are the yearly breakdowns.

2022

Pro-rated signing bonus: $2 million

Workout bonus: $45,000

Per-game roster bonus: $15,000 per game up to $255,000 ($225,000 LTBE)

Base salary: $1.95 million (Fully fuaranteed)

Cap number: $4.22 million

2023 (Void Year)

Pro-rated signing bonus: $2 million

Dead cap number: $2 million

