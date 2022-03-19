NABP | New Bills and Von Miller live reaction

In this episode of Not Another Buffalo Podcast, Pat, Jon & Brando were in the middle of recording when the news dropped that the Buffalo Bills were singing future-hall-of-famer Von Miller. They discuss their knee-jerk reactions to the signing, first impressions, and what this means for the Bills going forward.

Plus, discussion about the addition of OJ Howard, the return of Jordan Phillips, and J.D. McKissic’s short but treasured time as a Buffalo Bill.

Let us know your thoughts about the Von Miller signing @NotBuffPodcast

Subscribe to the Buffalo Rumblings podcast channel featuring Billieve, Buffalo Rumblings Q&A, Breaking Buffalo Rumblings, Code of Conduct with J. Spence, The Bruce Exclusive, The Buff Hub, Jamie D. & Big Newt, The Overreaction Podcast, Food For Thought, The Chop Up, Hump Day Hotline, Off Tackle with John Fina, Bills Mafia Time 2 Shine, Not Another Buffalo Podcast and Circling the Wagons:

Ask Alexa or Google Home to play the Buffalo Rumblings podcast!

Editor’s note: If you’re viewing this in Apple News, you’ll need to head to your podcast app or phone’s web browser to hear the embedded audio file.