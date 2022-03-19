Bills make all reported free agency signings official

The Buffalo Bills have confirmed all of their reported signings as of Friday afternoon. General manager Brandon Beane met the media at a 4:00 PM Eastern press conference to discuss most of them and a press release went out later in the day to announce the final signing.

Defensive end Shaq Lawson was that final announcement to end the day on Friday. He returns to the Bills after seeing three teams in two seasons.

Linebacker Marquel Lee also returns to the Bills after being cut at the end of 2021 training camp and spending the season on the Las Vegas Raiders.

Jordan Phillips was released by the Arizona Cardinals this week and official re-signed by the Bills after two seasons in the desert.

Earlier in the week, the team announced DT DaQuan Jones and DT Tim Settle.

The big splash of defensive end Von Miller was followed by tight end O.J. Howard.

Guard Rodger Saffold kicked off the week, signing during the tampering period. He was eligible because he had been released.

Since all have been announced by the team, the pen is officially to the paper. There won’t be any changes of heart.

Earlier this week, the Bills agreed to a contract with RB J.D. McKissic, but he changed his mind when the Washington Commanders made a hard push to re-sign him. They hadn’t offered him a contract until after he agreed to terms with the Bills.

You can read all the rumored interest and get film analysis, contract breakdowns, injury updates, and all the info you need on the free agent signings in our full Free Agency Tracker!