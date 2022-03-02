NABP | 3 UFAs the Bills Must Re-sign

In this episode of Not Another Buffalo Podcast, the guys each pick their three most important UFAs to re-sign. The list of free-agents-to-be is a long one for the Buffalo Bills this offseason, and multiple players from the 2021 roster may become cap casualties.

Plus, a Buffalo Sabres Update and Hero of the Drought.

Tweet at us your list of the three most important players the Bills need to resign this offseason. (@NotBuffPodcast)

Subscribe to the Buffalo Rumblings podcast channel featuring Billieve, Buffalo Rumblings Q&A, Breaking Buffalo Rumblings, Code of Conduct with J. Spence, The Bruce Exclusive, The Buff Hub, Jamie D. & Big Newt, The Overreaction Podcast, Food For Thought, The Chop Up, Hump Day Hotline, Off Tackle with John Fina, Bills Mafia Time 2 Shine, Not Another Buffalo Podcast and Circling the Wagons:

Ask Alexa or Google Home to play the Buffalo Rumblings podcast!

Editor’s Note: The embedded audio has been stripped from this article if you’re using Apple News. Head to a full web browser or your favorite podcast app.