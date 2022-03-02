Tre’Davious White “on schedule” in return from injury

Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White went down with an ACL tear on Thanksgiving night. With the other starting cornerback, Levi Wallace, also a free agent, there is obviously concern about White returning from injury.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane didn’t seem too worried about it from the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Beane said White has been “competitive” in his rehab and they may have to hold him back with how he’s been pushing. He added that White’s return was “on schedule” but didn’t share that timeline.

The typical ACL tear is a nine-to-12-month recovery. White was injured at the end of November, so even an optimistic return timeline puts him at the end of the preseason. It’s one of the reasons I think the Bills need to prioritize cornerback this offseason and allow White the time to make sure he’s fully healthy before he returns.

The only other cornerbacks that could play the spot are Dane Jackson, who handled the duties after White went down, and Siran Neal, who has played mostly on special teams and in the slot throughout his career.

In a tribute to White, the secondary draped his jersey over the table after the final game of the season. The squad finished first in the NFL in total defense in 2021 and wanted White to know he was a big part of that, despite his injury.