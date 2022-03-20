Buffalo Bills Links, 3/20: Bills trade for Case Keenum

The Buffalo Bills know what they have in starting quarterback Josh Allen, but with Mitchell Trubisky signing to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and third-stringer Davis Webb signing with the New York Giants, the Bills had a few holes to fill in the quarterback room.

Today’s edition of the Bills daily links leads off by examining how the Bills addressed their backup quarterback needs on Saturday, trading for Case Keenum and reportedly bringing back former backup quarterback Matt Barkley to round out the quarterback room.

Bills solve their backup QB situation

When Mitchell Trubisky agreed to a two-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Bills knew they needed to find Josh Allen’s backup, and the team went out and sent a 2022 seventh-round draft pick to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for Case Keenum, who has played for six teams during his nine-year NFL career. The Bills don't appear to be done addressing the QB room, as reports have the team bringing back Matt Barkley to serve as QB depth.

Why Von Miller signed with the Bills

Edge rusher Von Miller had plenty of choices when it came to where he would take his talents, but during a session with the media, Miller admits the Bills have “something special” brewing and that he is “excited to go win a Super Bowl” with Buffalo.

Assessing the deals

The dust has settled from a busy week of free agency. Click through below for the contract details of edge rusher Von Miller, tight end O.J. Howard, and defensive tackle DaQuan Jones, plus just how much money the Bills cleared from their cap by cutting defensive tackle Star Lotulelei.

Odds and ends

Recapping what moves the Bills have made so far in free agency, thoughts from general manager Brandon Beane on the moves the team has made (and hasn’t made) this offseason, why the Bills are all-in on winning the Super Bowl, and more!