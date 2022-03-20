Contract details for 2022 Buffalo Bills free agent DaQuan Jones

We have contract details for Buffalo Bills free agent defensive tackle DaQuan Jones. The contract is structured in a unique way for Bills’ general Brandon Beane, and details come from Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News.

Jones gets a $5.5 million signing bonus as part of $7.25 million in money the first season. A total of $10.625 million is fully guaranteed, including $3.375 million of the second-year salary.

That’s the unique part; Beane doesn’t usually guarantee money into the second year. This makes it a higher probability that Jones will see both years of the deal. We also don’t see any of Beane’s normal bells and whistles like workout bonuses or per-game roster bonuses.

Beane’s new favorite trick is present with one void year to continue spreading out that signing bonus cap hit into a third season, one beyond the actual length of the deal.

Here are the yearly breakdowns:

2022

Pro-rated signing bonus: $1,833,333

Base salary: $1.75 million (fully guaranteed)

Cap number: $3,583,333

2023

Pro-rated signing bonus: $1,833,333

Base salary: $6.75 million ($3.375 million fully guaranteed)

Cap number: $8,583,333

Dead cap if cut: $7,041,666

Cap savings if cut: $1,541,667

2024 (Void Year)

Pro-rated signing bonus: $1,833,333

Dead cap hit: $1,833,333

Next read