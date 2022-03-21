Since free agency has officially caused havoc across the world of mock drafts, things are a bit light for the Buffalo Bills this week. With that being said, fans may want to dust up on talented cornerback Trent McDuffie from the University of Washington. McDuffie appears in three of the six mock drafts highlighted this week, and would be a day-one starter opposite of Tre’Davious White. You can read McDuffie’s draft profile courtesy of NFL.com right here.

1-Round NFL Mock Draft: Ahmad Gardner in, Kayvon Thibodeaux out of the top 5 - PFN

The Buffalo Bills select Trent McDuffie, CB from Washington, with the first-round pick.

NFL Mock Draft 2022: Deshaun Watson, Davante Adams trades shake up Round 1 plans for Packers and Texans | Sporting News

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Texans make two picks post-Deshaun Watson trade, Jets support Zach Wilson - CBSSports.com

The Buffalo Bills select Daxton Hill, S from Michigan, with the first-round pick.

BBR: New Buffalo Bills three-round mock draft following first week of free agency - Buffalo Rumblings

The Buffalo Bills select Zion Johnson, IOL from Boston College, with the first-round pick.

NFL Mock Draft 2022: Post-Free Agency | The Draft Network

The Buffalo Bills select Devin Lloyd, LB from Utah, with the first-round pick.

How the Watson trade might impact the first round of the NFL Draft - Touchdown Wire

