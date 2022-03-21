Report: Buffalo Bills sign center Greg Mancz

The Buffalo Bills reportedly signed center Greg Mancz to a one-year contract today. The deal was first reported by ESPN’s Dan Graziano.

Mancz, 29, spent the 2021 season as a member of the Miami Dolphins. He started four games at center for the club and appeared in one other before an ankle injury landed him on injured reserve in November. In the five games, he played, Mancz appeared on 58% of Miami’s offensive snaps. He has not been called for a penalty since the 2018 season.

Mancz originally entered the league as an undrafted free agent, signing with the Houston Texans following the 2015 NFL Draft. He played in three games as a rookie, but he started all sixteen of Houston’s games in 2016. He played every offensive snap that year. Mancz remained with the Texans through the 2020 season, appearing in a total of 58 games for the club, making 28 starts.

Houston released him in January 2020, but he signed with the Baltimore Ravens practice squad shortly thereafter. After signing a reserve/futures contract with Baltimore, he remained a Raven until August 2021. The Ravens traded him to Miami along with a seventh-round draft choice, acquiring a sixth-round pick in return.

Terms of the contract Mancz signed with Buffalo were not disclosed, though we assume that it’s for the veteran’s minimum. Mancz is a veteran option to serve as a backup to Mitch Morse.