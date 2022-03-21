Bills add Duke Johnson at RB after missing J.D. McKissic

The Buffalo Bills have added a running back after all, agreeing to terms with former Miami Dolphins, Houston Texans, and Cleveland Browns running back Duke Johnson. He fits into Matt Breida’s roster spot but could find himself active on game days more than Breida.

The move was reported by his agent and is a one-year deal.

He was cut by the Texans in late February 2021 and wasn’t able to latch on with a team throughout training camp, signing with the Jaguars’ practice squad in September. He spent ten days there before he was released and joined the Dolphins’ practice squad in October. On December 19th he was promoted and signed to the active roster the next day, playing in the final four games.

It would be a surprise if this move was for more than the veteran minimum.

Johnson had more than 1000 yards from scrimmage and 7 touchdowns for the Browns in 2017 and 820 yards and 5 touchdowns for the Texans in 2019, while topping 7 yards per touch in 2018. If his skill set can be utilized, he has a chance of making an impact but that’s no guarantee.

Earlier in free agency, the Bills agreed to a deal with Washington RB J.D. McKissic, but he spurned them to re-sign in Washington. The Commanders didn’t initially offer him a deal, but pushed hard following his agreement with Buffalo.

