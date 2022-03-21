2022 NFL Free Agency: Matt Breida signs with Giants

Former Buffalo Bills running back has joined the group heading from Western New York to New Jersey’s NFC team, signing a one-year deal with the New York Giants on Monday.

General manager Joe Schoen, head coach Brian Daboll, offensive line coach Bobby Johnson, QB coach Shea Tierney, QB Davis Webb, and OG Jon Feliciano have already made the move.

Breida played in only nine games for the Bills on his one year in Buffalo, carrying the ball 26 times and catching 7 passes for a combined 197 yards from scrimmage but 3 combined touchdowns. He also chipped in one kickoff return.

The Bills added his replacement on Monday, as well, signing former Miami running back Duke Johnson.

