Matt Milano restructured his contract to give Buffalo Bills cap space

The Buffalo Bills needed some cap space to sign Von Miller and the rest of their free agency class, and after Micah Hyde agreed to add void years to his deal, the Bills did the same with Milano to spread out his cap hit. Milano gets the vast majority of his 2022 salary up front and it pro-rates over five years.

Milano was set to earn $7.5 million in fully guaranteed base salary in 2022, but now $6.465 million has been converted into a new signing bonus. That is pro-rated at $1.293 million per season over the final three years of his deal plus two void years. His cap hit now goes from $10 million in 2022 to just under $4.95 million, saving Buffalo more than $5 million in space this season.

The cap hit for Milano’s deal was set to be $11.75 over the final two years of the deal in 2023 and 2024, and with the added restructure money, it’s going to be a big jump from $5 million to $13 million for his cap hits in future years.

Here’s the old yearly breakdown followed by the new deal.

OLD CONTRACT

2022

Pro-rated signing bonus: $1.75 million

Workout bonus: $250,000

Base salary: $7.5 million (fully guaranteed)

Per-game bonuses: $31,250 per game, up to $500,000

Cap hit: $10 million

2023

Pro-rated signing bonus: $1.75 million

Workout bonus: $250,000

Base salary: $9.25 million

Per-game bonuses: $31,250 per game, up to $500,000

Cap hit: $11.75 million

Dead cap if cut: $3.5 million

Cap savings if cut: $8.25 million

2024

Pro-rated signing bonus: $1.75 million

Workout bonus: $250,000

Base salary: $9.25 million

Per-game bonuses: $31,250 per game, up to $500,000

Cap hit: $11.75 million

Dead cap if cut: $1.75 million

Cap savings if cut: $10 million

NEW CONTRACT

2022

Pro-rated signing bonus: $1.75 million

Pro-rated restructure bonus: $1.293 million

Workout bonus: $250,000

Base salary: $1.035 million (fully guaranteed)

Per-game bonuses: $31,250 per game, up to $500,000 ($470,588 LTBE)

Cap hit: $4,923,588

2023

Pro-rated signing bonus: $1.75 million

Pro-rated restructure bonus: $1.293 million

Workout bonus: $250,000

Base salary: $9.25 million ($3.5 million guarantees on 5th day of league year)

Per-game bonuses: $31,250 per game, up to $500,000

Cap hit: $13.043 million

Dead cap: $8.672 million

Cap savings if cut: $4.371 million

2024

Pro-rated signing bonus: $1.75 million

Pro-rated restructure bonus: $1.293 million

Workout bonus: $250,000

Base salary: $9.25 million ($3.5 million guarantees on 5th day of league year)

Per-game bonuses: $31,250 per game, up to $500,000

Cap hit: $13.043 million

Dead cap: $5.629 million

Cap savings if cut: $7.414 million

2025 (VOID YEAR)

Pro-rated restructure bonus: $1.293 million

Dead cap if not extended: $2.586 million

2026 (VOID YEAR)

Pro-rated restructure bonus: $1.293 million

Dead cap hit: $1.293 million