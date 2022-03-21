2022 NFL Free Agency: Bills add Jamison Crowder on one-year deal

The Buffalo Bills replaced Cole Beasley on Monday afternoon, signing slot receiver Jamison Crowder from the New York Jets. The deal is for up to $4 million, so the base numbers will be lower than that. He’ll compete with Isaiah McKenzie for the slot role, but both could see plenty of snaps.

Over the last three years, Crowder has had varying success with the New York Jets. He went off on the Bills at least once, and had a great season in 2019. That year, he caught 78 passes for 833 yards and 6 touchdowns playing with Sam Darnold. With a more inconsistent QB position, he has also been more inconsistent in the intervening years.

Crowder also has experience returning punts (albeit in 2017 and earlier), so we’ll see if he is in the running for that job in Buffalo.

The move won’t preclude the Bills taking a receiver in upcoming NFL Draft, and we’ll have to see how much guaranteed money is in the deal to see if he’s a roster lock for 2022. For now, he’s insurance for McKenzie.

