Circling the Wagons: It’s Von Miller Time! Lots of free agents!

In this episode, we talk about the latest moves for the Buffalo Bills in free agency, the signing of Von Miller (and if we think it’s a bigger historical signing than Mario Williams was ten years ago), O.J. Howard, Rodger Saffold, Jordan Phillips, Shaq Lawson, DaQuan Jones, Tim Settle, the J.D. McKissic drama and the signing that didn’t happen, the trade for Case Keenum, the releases of Cole Beasley, Darryl Williams, Star Lotulelei, the Restricted Free Agent tender of Ryan Bates, the Deshaun Watson drama with the Cleveland Browns, and much more!

