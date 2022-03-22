2022 NFL Free Agency: What is the Bills’ cap space?

The Buffalo Bills have been signing a whole bunch of players this free agency period, and it’s left a lot of you wondering how much cap space the Bills have left? The short answer is they haven’t had enough for a while, so they’ve been making moves.

In order to sign pass rusher Von Miller and the rest of their free agents, they have need to spread out cap hits into future seasons. They began using void years on deal to do that with Micah Hyde and Matt Milano. Right now, they are likely right at the cap with all their announced deals and over with the addition of Jamison Crowder, so they’ll need to spread out some more cap hits with restructures or a Stefon Diggs contract extension.

Because of the complexity of Diggs and the two years left on the deal, I think it’s not the likeliest outcome. Dion Dawkins and Tre’Davious White are very easy candidates for contract restructures with or without void years.

Without adding void years, they can restructure Dawkins ($4.73 million) and White ($6.68 million) to gain all the cap space they need for the players they’ve signed and their draft class. Adding void years would free up even more space and move the cap hits into future years.

So while the bill always comes due, the Bills are at the start of a series of seasons where they are going all-in with a cheaper Josh Allen and aging cornerstones Von Miller, Jordan Poyer, and Micah Hyde. I’m not sure it’s going to become an ongoing habit for Brandon Beane, but at least for this season, the Bills have the cap space they need to sign another guy or two if they really want.

On this week’s podcast, we tackle the two biggest topics following the first week of Bills’ free agency; cap space and cornerbacks.

