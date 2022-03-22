2022 NFL Free Agency: Duke Johnson contract details

The Buffalo Bills didn’t add much to their cap with the Duke Johnson signing this week. Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports Johnson’s deal is for one year and $1.2725 million with no incentives.

In total, $377,500 of the compensation is guaranteed, so they can move on from him whenever they’d like. The signing bonus was $127,500 and he has $250,000 of his salary guaranteed.

His base salary is $1.145 million including the $250k guaranteed.

His dead cap hit is $377,500 so if he’s cut, the Bills save $895,000 on the salary cap.

During the offseason, only the Top 51 contracts count against the cap, so the move only raises the Bills’ current cap commitments by about $450,000.

2022

Signing bonus: $127,500

Base salary: $1.145 million ($250,000 guaranteed)

Cap hit: $1.2725 million

Dead cap if cut: $377,500

Cap savings if cut: $895,000