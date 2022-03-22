Contract details: Buffalo Bills free agent signing Greg Mancz

The Buffalo Bills signed a cheap backup on Monday when they added center Greg Mancz from the Miami Dolphins. Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News was the first to report the numbers and they should make you bat an eye.

Mancz gets a $152,5000 signing bonus up front. In total, $352,200 is guaranteed in the deal. The base salary is $1.12 million which includes $200,000 in guaranteed money.

During the offseason, only the Top 51 contracts count against the cap, so the move only raises the Bills’ current cap commitments by about $450,000.

Ryan Bates is still signed to his Restricted Free Agent tender of $2.433 million while Rodger Saffold will earn considerably more than that. Even Cody Ford will make more than Mancz, which slots him in as the fourth option on the interior, financially speaking.

