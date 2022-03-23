Buffalo Bills Links, 3/23: Bills add WR Jamison Crowder, RB Duke Johnson

The Buffalo Bills continued to overhaul their roster this offseason, making official the signings of free-agent wide receiver Jamison Crowder and free-agent running back Duke Johnson.

Today’s edition of the Bills daily links examines the addition of Crowder and Johnson to Buffalo’s offense, and how those two moves give quarterback Josh Allen even more weapons at his disposal.

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings

Additional Bills news from around the web

Bills address slot receiver, add Jamison Crowder...

When Buffalo released Cole Beasley, it created a void at the slot receiver position. That need was filled when the Bills and free-agent wide out Jamison Crowder came to terms on a one-year deal worth as much as $4 million. During the 2021 season, Crowder hauled in 51 passes for 447 receiving yards with two touchdowns over 12 games. Learn more about the signing, whether Crowder could take over for Beasley in the slot, and get to know Buffalo’s newest wide receiver.

...bring in running back Duke Johnson

The Bills thought they had found the veteran addition to their backfield, until J.D. McKissic backed out of a deal last week. Not wanting to wait long, general manager Brandon Beane struck quickly, coming to terms with Duke Johnson on a one-year deal. Get to know Johnson and learn what he brings to the offense, particularly as a high-leverage receiver out of the backfield.

Resetting Buffalo’s free agency moves

We hear from Brandon Beane on why the Bills are “pretty much done with free agency,” review Buffalo’s free agency moves thus far and take a deeper look at where the Bills are and where they go from here this offseason.

Buffalo shores up offensive line, adds Greg Mancz

The Bills brought in former undrafted free agent Greg Mancz to provide valuable depth to the offensive line. Discover more about the signing, get to know Mancz and read how he will fit into Buffalo’s offensive line plans for the 2022 season.

Odds and ends

We hear from quarterback Josh Allen on the tips he employed to remain calm during that insane back-and-forth AFC Divisional round game vs. the Kansas City Chiefs, find out who ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. has the Bills selecting with pick No. 25 in the first round of the NFL Draft, plus a heartfelt letter from former Buffalo defensive tackle Harrison Phillips explaining how “this isn’t a goodbye” from the city and the organization, and more!