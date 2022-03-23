Buffalo Bills Links, 3/23: Bills add WR Jamison Crowder, RB Duke Johnson

The Buffalo Bills continued to overhaul their roster this offseason, making official the signings of free-agent wide receiver Jamison Crowder and free-agent running back Duke Johnson.
Today’s edition of the Bills daily links examines the addition of Crowder and Johnson to Buffalo’s offense, and how those two moves give quarterback Josh Allen even more weapons at his disposal.
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
- 2022 Free Agency All-22 Analysis: WR Jamison Crowder - Buffalo Rumblings
- 2022 NFL Free Agency: Bills add Jamison Crowder on one-year deal - Buffalo Rumblings
- 2022 NFL Free Agency: Duke Johnson contract details - Buffalo Rumblings
- 2022 Free Agency All-22 Analysis: TE O.J. Howard - Buffalo Rumblings
- Contract details: Buffalo Bills free-agent signing Greg Mancz - Buffalo Rumblings
- Injury analysis: Buffalo Bills DE Shaq Lawson - Buffalo Rumblings
- Circling the Wagons: It’s Von Miller Time! Lots of free agents! - Buffalo Rumblings
- 2022 NFL Free Agency: What is the Bills’ cap space? - Buffalo Rumblings
- Injury analysis: Buffalo Bills LB Marquel Lee - Buffalo Rumblings
- AFC East Roundup: Recapping the start of free agency - Buffalo Rumblings
Additional Bills news from around the web
Bills address slot receiver, add Jamison Crowder...
When Buffalo released Cole Beasley, it created a void at the slot receiver position. That need was filled when the Bills and free-agent wide out Jamison Crowder came to terms on a one-year deal worth as much as $4 million. During the 2021 season, Crowder hauled in 51 passes for 447 receiving yards with two touchdowns over 12 games. Learn more about the signing, whether Crowder could take over for Beasley in the slot, and get to know Buffalo’s newest wide receiver.
- Bills sign wide receiver Jamison Crowder - WGR 550
- Bills agree to terms with slot receiver Jamison Crowder on one-year deal | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Bills sign wide receiver Jamison Crowder - BuffaloBills.com
- Bills’ Jamison Crowder could slide into void left by Cole Beasley’s release (5 things to know) - newyorkupstate.com
- Jamison Crowder: 3 things to know about Buffalo Bills’ new slot WR - Democrat & Chronicle
...bring in running back Duke Johnson
The Bills thought they had found the veteran addition to their backfield, until J.D. McKissic backed out of a deal last week. Not wanting to wait long, general manager Brandon Beane struck quickly, coming to terms with Duke Johnson on a one-year deal. Get to know Johnson and learn what he brings to the offense, particularly as a high-leverage receiver out of the backfield.
- Buffalo Bills sign RB Duke Johnson after J.D. McKissic pulled out of deal last week - newyorkupstate.com
- Bills sign running back Duke Johnson to one-year deal - WGR 550
- Bills reach contract agreement with running back Duke Johnson | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Duke Johnson once broke Bills Mafia’s heart, now he’s part of Buffalo’s backfield (3 things to know) - newyorkupstate.com
- Three things to know about Duke Johnson, Bills’ new RB - Democrat & Chronicle
- Bills sign running back Duke Johnson - BuffaloBills.com
- Buffalo Bills agree to deals with Duke Johnson, Jamison Crowder - ESPN.com Buffalo Bills blog
Resetting Buffalo’s free agency moves
We hear from Brandon Beane on why the Bills are “pretty much done with free agency,” review Buffalo’s free agency moves thus far and take a deeper look at where the Bills are and where they go from here this offseason.
- GM Brandon Beane: Bills ‘pretty much done with free agency,’ though a few moves Monday | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Bills free-agency reset: Von Miller’s decision, how Jamison Crowder and Duke Johnson fit in, plus draft needs – The Athletic
- NFL free agency 2022 - Most improved teams, best and worst signings, value deals, gut reactions and more - ESPN.com
Buffalo shores up offensive line, adds Greg Mancz
The Bills brought in former undrafted free agent Greg Mancz to provide valuable depth to the offensive line. Discover more about the signing, get to know Mancz and read how he will fit into Buffalo’s offensive line plans for the 2022 season.
- Bills sign offensive lineman Greg Mancz - WGR 550
- Bills add depth up front with signing of offensive lineman Greg Mancz | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Who is Greg Mancz? Bills sign OL to one-year deal (4 things to know) - newyorkupstate.com
- Bills sign free agent OL Greg Mancz - BuffaloBills.com
Odds and ends
We hear from quarterback Josh Allen on the tips he employed to remain calm during that insane back-and-forth AFC Divisional round game vs. the Kansas City Chiefs, find out who ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. has the Bills selecting with pick No. 25 in the first round of the NFL Draft, plus a heartfelt letter from former Buffalo defensive tackle Harrison Phillips explaining how “this isn’t a goodbye” from the city and the organization, and more!
- How Bills QB Josh Allen stayed relaxed during wild game in Kansas City | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- NFL Draft 2022: ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr.’s latest 1st-round mock has Bills picking ‘explosive playmaker’ - newyorkupstate.com
- Harrison Phillips' letter to Buffalo: ‘This isn’t a goodbye’ | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Bills’ Von Miller proved he wasn’t kidding about thinking he was Buffalo bound in 2011 - newyorkupstate.com
- Blowout loss in Orchard Park in Week 3 made big impression on new Bills DT Tim Settle | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Multiple teams, including Patriots, swarming on Bills’ Ryan Bates - newyorkupstate.com
Loading comments...