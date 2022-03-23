NABP | Has free agency ever been this exciting?!

As free agency continues around the NFL, the guys tackle all the headlines from the Buffalo Bills and around the league. The Bills’ free-agent haul has been nothing short of impressive taking into consideration their cap situation not long ago. Plus, who are the biggest losers in free agency so far? The Cleveland Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars, and even the Atlanta Falcons make a good case.

Find us on Twitter @NotBuffPodcast

Subscribe to the Buffalo Rumblings podcast channel featuring Billieve, Buffalo Rumblings Q&A, Breaking Buffalo Rumblings, Code of Conduct with J. Spence, The Bruce Exclusive, The Buff Hub, Jamie D. & Big Newt, The Overreaction Podcast, Food For Thought, The Chop Up, Hump Day Hotline, Off Tackle with John Fina, Bills Mafia Time 2 Shine, Not Another Buffalo Podcast and Circling the Wagons:

Ask Alexa or Google Home to play the Buffalo Rumblings podcast!

Editor’s Note: The embedded audio has been stripped from this article if you’re using Apple News. Head to a full web browser or your favorite podcast app.