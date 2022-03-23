2022 Bills Free Agency: Jordan Phillips contract details are in and reasonable

When Jordan Phillips signed a big deal with the Arizona Cardinals in 2020, we were happy for him but knew it was more than he should be paid. Now as he returns to the Buffalo Bills, his cap figure and salary are great deals for general manager Brandon Beane.

The details, via Over the Cap, show it’s a one-year, $5 million deal. He’s being paid to be a major part of Buffalo’s defensive line rotation, but that’s half what he signed for with the Cardinals.

The vast majority of the deal — $4.25 million — is fully guaranteed including the $2.5 million signing bonus and his entire $1.75 million base salary.

He can earn $500,000 in per-game active bonuses, and that will keep his cap hit a little lower since he didn’t play a full season. Also keeping his cap hit lower is a void year added on in 2023.

Phillips will earn a $250,000 workout bonus to round out the compensation.

His cap hit thanks to the void year and the LTBE per-game bonuses is only $3,514,706.

Here are the yearly breakdowns:

2022

Pro-rated signing bonus: $1.25 million

Workout bonus: $250,000

Per-game roster bonus: Up to $500,000 ($264,706 LTBE)

Base salary: $1.75 million (fully guaranteed)

Cap hit: $3,514,706

2023 (void year)

Pro-rated signing bonus $1.25 million

Dead cap if not re-signed: $1.25 million