Former Buffalo Bills defensive end Efe Obada signs with Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders announced that they signed former Buffalo Bills defensive end Efe Obada to a one-year contract. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Obada, 29, lasted just one season in Orchard Park, playing in ten games for the Bills. While he had just 3.5 sacks on the season, that total was good for fourth on the squad, as only Ed Oliver, Gregory Rousseau, and Mario Addison had more. Obada also played in one playoff game, notching three tackles on 35 defensive snaps against the Kansas City Chiefs in Buffalo’s 42-36 overtime loss in the Divisional Round.

In terms of overall snap totals, Obada was DE5 last season, as he was out-snapped by Addison, Rousseau, Jerry Hughes, and A.J. Epenesa. Of that group, only Rousseau and Epenesa remain on the roster. The Bills also return Boogie Basham, who will enter his second year as a rotational piece with many of the veterans who were blocking him off the team. Buffalo, of course, added Von Miller to the mix, as well.

Obada joins forces with Ron Rivera in Washington, the same man who was his head coach when he entered the league in 2018 with the Carolina Panthers. In 52 career games, Obada has 62 tackles, 11 sacks, one interception, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, 11 tackles for loss, and 34 quarterback hits.