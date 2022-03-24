Report: Taiwan Jones re-signs with the Buffalo Bills

According to reports earlier in the day on Thursday, running back Taiwan Jones is re-signing with the Buffalo Bills, While the signing has not been officially announced by the team, it was shared by Jones’s agent on Twitter.

Congrats @TaiwanJonesNFL for signing back in @BuffaloBills for his 12th season! Boom! — Doug Hendrickson (@DHendrickson41) March 24, 2022

While Jones is listed as a running back on the team roster, he has only played five offensive snaps in his last two seasons in Buffalo. Jones is a core member of the Bills’ special teams unit, playing in 71% of the snaps last season. Jones collected six tackles on special teams during both the 2020 and 2021 regular seasons. He also had two special teams tackles during the 2022 playoffs.

Jones has been a part of head coach Sean McDermott’s squad for four of the past five seasons, and is about to make it five out of six. Should the reports be true, this will be the third year in a row where Jones has signed a one-year deal with the Bills.