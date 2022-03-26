Buffalo Bills Links, 3/26: Bills have a void at cornerback

The Buffalo Bills have done plenty to address their needs this offseason, bringing in edge rusher Von Miller, guard Rodger Saffold, tight end O.J. Howard, wide receiver Jamison Crowder, defensive tackles Tim Settle and DaQuan Jones, and running back Duke Johnson.
But there’s one position the Bills have not addressed: the second cornerback role. So, today’s edition of the Bills daily links leads off by examining whether the Bills will turn to the NFL Draft to shore up the cornerback position.
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
Additional Bills news from around the web
Will the Bills turn to the NFL Draft for CB help?
The Bills have a clear need at cornerback, with Levi Wallace departing for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tre’Davious White working his way back from an ACL injury. We discuss whether the Bills will turn to the NFL Draft to find help at cornerback and why Buffalo’s void at the position is more pronounced now that the Miami Dolphins have traded for speedster Tyreek Hill.
The latest on G Ryan Bates
The Bills gave restricted free-agent guard Ryan Bates the original round tender of $2.43 million this offseason, meaning if another team signs Bates, Buffalo would not be entitled to draft pick compensation if he leaves the Bills. Bates has reportedly signed an offer sheet with the Chicago Bears, and the Bills now have five days to match the offer or lose Bates to the Bears.
Bills latest stadium chatter
The Buffalo Bills cleared a major hurdle in securing private financing for their proposed $1.4 billion stadium in Orchard Park. The NFL’s joint stadium and finance committee voted to recommend the league approve a maximum $200 million loan to Bills owners Kim and Terry Pegula. Up next? The 32 teams will vote on the proposal Monday during the annual owners’ meeting. Twenty-four of the 32 owners will need to approve the proposal.
Odds and ends
The Bills are bringing back special teams standout Taiwan Jones. Plus, there’s positive momentum on a proposal to change the NFL’s overtime rules, Buffalo is becoming a destination for free agents this offseason, and more!
