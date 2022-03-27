 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NABP | Reverse Draft: Biggest Losers of Free Agency

Who’s gotten the short end of the stick this offseason?

By Jonathan Korzelius
In honor of draft season arriving and free agency beginning to settle, the First of the Worst Reverse Draft is back. Pat, Jon, and Brando make their picks for who they think has had the worst go-of-it so far in free agency, whether it be teams, players, or coaches. Spoiler alter: It wasn’t the Buffalo Bills!

Who do you think is the biggest loser in free agency thus far? Tweet us your answer @NotBuffPodcast and be sure to vote in our Twitter poll to see who had the best draft.

