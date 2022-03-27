NABP | Reverse Draft: Biggest Losers of Free Agency

In honor of draft season arriving and free agency beginning to settle, the First of the Worst Reverse Draft is back. Pat, Jon, and Brando make their picks for who they think has had the worst go-of-it so far in free agency, whether it be teams, players, or coaches. Spoiler alter: It wasn’t the Buffalo Bills!

Who do you think is the biggest loser in free agency thus far? Tweet us your answer @NotBuffPodcast and be sure to vote in our Twitter poll to see who had the best draft.

Draft Results: Worst Losers of Free Agency



Pat (@Real_Pat_Cap)

1. Packers

4. Falcons

7. Giants



Brando (@haber028)

2. Patriots

5. Cowboys

8. Commanders



Jon (@Yukon222)

3. Browns

6. Jaguars

9. Baker Mayfield



Who won the draft? — Not Another Buffalo Podcast (@NotBuffPodcast) March 25, 2022

Subscribe to the Buffalo Rumblings podcast channel featuring Billieve, Buffalo Rumblings Q&A, Breaking Buffalo Rumblings, Code of Conduct with J. Spence, The Bruce Exclusive, The Buff Hub, Jamie D. & Big Newt, The Overreaction Podcast, Food For Thought, The Chop Up, Hump Day Hotline, Off Tackle with John Fina, Bills Mafia Time 2 Shine, Not Another Buffalo Podcast and Circling the Wagons:

Ask Alexa or Google Home to play the Buffalo Rumblings podcast!

Editor’s Note: The embedded audio has been stripped from this article if you’re using Apple News. Head to a full web browser or your favorite podcast app.