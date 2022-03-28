Buffalo Bills Mock Draft Monday: RB enters the first-round discussion

Just when you thought the discussion around selecting a running back in round one was so 2021, I present the latest edition of mock drafts for the Buffalo Bills. Iowa state’s Breece Hall has become a popular choice for the Bills from Local (Joe Buscaglia) and national (Daniel Jeremiah, Maurice Jones-Drew) pundits. Cornerback also remains a popular option, with Derek Stingley Jr. entering the discussion this week.

Bills 7-round post-free-agency mock draft: A running back before a wide receiver or cornerback? – The Athletic

The Buffalo Bills select Breece Hall, RB from Iowa State, with the first-round pick.

Four-round 2022 NFL mock draft 1.0: QBs Malik Willis, Kenny Pickett go top three in Round 1 - NFL.com

The Buffalo Bills select Trent McDuffie, CB from Washington, with the first-round pick.

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Wild offseason's ripple effects include six Round 1 WRs, Lions taking late swing at QB - CBSSports.com

The Buffalo Bills select Boye Mafe, EDGE from Minnesota, with the first-round pick.

Cam Mellor's 2022 7-Round NFL Mock Draft: Malik Willis, Sam Howell, Kenny Pickett bring hope to new franchises in Round 1 - PFN

The Buffalo Bills select Derek Singley Jr., CB from LSU, with the first-round pick.

Maurice Jones-Drew 2022 NFL mock draft 1.0: QBs Kenny Pickett, Malik Willis go in top 10 - NFL.com

The Buffalo Bills select Breece Hall, RB from Iowa State, with the first-round pick.

Daniel Jeremiah 2022 NFL mock draft 3.1: Chiefs add receiver in Round 1 after Tyreek Hill trade - NFL.com

The Buffalo Bills select Breece Hall, RB from Iowa State, with the first-round pick.

NFL Mock Draft 2022: Is Aidan Hutchinson Still No. 1 Pick? | The Draft Network

The Buffalo Bills select Kenyon Greene, IOL from Texas A&M, with the first-round pick.

2022 NFL Mock Draft: QB-needy Panthers take a shot despite weak class, Jaguars keep No. 1 pick - CBSSports.com

The Buffalo Bills select Zion Johnson, IOL from Boston College, with the first-round pick.